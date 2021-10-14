Man in 70s dies as Windsor-Essex adds 33 new COVID-19 cases

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A man in his 70's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 459 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,152 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,432 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is outbreak related

10 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

6 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

320,478 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

19,103 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

301,375 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

4,457 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.

A total of 626,310 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

79.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated

