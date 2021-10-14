Man in 70s dies as Windsor-Essex adds 33 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.
A man in his 70's from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 459 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,152 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,432 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 11 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 10 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 16 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreaks
- 6 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 320,478 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 19,103 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 301,375 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,457 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 626,310 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 79.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
More details coming.
