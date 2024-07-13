WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man hit on the head with a bottle, police arrest 21-year-old

    (Source: SergeyChayko/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: SergeyChayko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    A verbal altercation took a dangerous turn in Chatham yesterday.

    At an establishment on Grand Avenue East, a 22-year-old man was hit in the head with a bottle. He later sought medical attention at a local hospital for his head injury.

    As a result of the confrontation, a 21-year-old man from Chatham was arrested, and charged with aggravated assault. 

