WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man flees police through corn field, located by drone

    (Source: blew_i/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: blew_i/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    On Friday evening, Chatham-Kent Police say they responded to a call that indicated that an intoxicated man was intending to depart from a home, and drive away intoxicated.

    On their way to the call, police learned that the man was actually under a curfew condition due to a prior charge.

    Before the police could arrive, the man decided instead to attempt to flee through a nearby corn field.

    Police searched the area with a drone, and located the man nearby. He was placed under arrest.

    A 39-year-old from Tilbury now faces the charge of failure to comply with his release order.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News