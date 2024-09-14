Man flees police through corn field, located by drone

On Friday evening, Chatham-Kent Police say they responded to a call that indicated that an intoxicated man was intending to depart from a home, and drive away intoxicated.

On their way to the call, police learned that the man was actually under a curfew condition due to a prior charge.

Before the police could arrive, the man decided instead to attempt to flee through a nearby corn field.

Police searched the area with a drone, and located the man nearby. He was placed under arrest.

A 39-year-old from Tilbury now faces the charge of failure to comply with his release order.