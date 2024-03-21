WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man charged with arson after Wallaceburg fire

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A 44-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with arson after a fire in Wallaceburg.

    On March 16 at 9:49 p.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Wills Street.

    The fire was extinguished by the Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services and deemed an arson.

    The incident was turned over to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, Criminal Investigation Branch for further investigation.

    As a result, a man was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    On March 20, the 44-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested in Wallaceburg and transported to police headquarters, where he is being held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with Arson – Disregard For Human Life.

