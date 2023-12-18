Man charged after six-hour standoff in Walkerville

Windsor police have charged a man with uttering death threats after a six-hour standoff in Walkerville.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), and the Command Bus attended a residence in the 800 block of Monmouth Road for a barricaded person investigation.

After about six hours, one man was peacefully taken into custody. Police say no one was injured during the incident. Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 800 block of Monmouth Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

On Monday, police told CTV News that the man was charged with uttering death threats.