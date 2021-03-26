A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a home invasion involving a knife.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the incident at an apartment in Chatham Tuesday night between men all known to each other.

As previously released, police say three men forced their way into the apartment where a physical altercation involving a knife began with the homeowner.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old Chatham man, sustained injuries that required medical attention.

On Thursday night, police arrested a second man. The 22-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.