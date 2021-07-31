Advertisement
Man charged after allegedly pulling knife on group of teens in Chatham, Ont.
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:45AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A suspect has been charged after he allegedly pulled a knife on a group of youths in Chatham, Ont.
Police say the kids were walking in Tecumseh Park when a man approached them and brandished a knife.
The suspect was located and charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.
The accused was released with a court date on Aug. 27.