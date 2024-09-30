WINDSOR
Windsor

Man arrested for breaking into his mom’s home: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into his mother’s home.

Officers responded to a break and enter complaint at a residence in Highgate shortly after 4:30pm on Sunday. Police then arrested the woman's son.

The man was held for a bail hearing.

The streets of downtown Ottawa are turning into a sea of orange with hundreds of people already in place on Parliament Hill ahead of a ceremony to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never made it home.

