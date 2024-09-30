Man arrested for breaking into his mom’s home: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into his mother’s home.
Officers responded to a break and enter complaint at a residence in Highgate shortly after 4:30pm on Sunday. Police then arrested the woman's son.
The man was held for a bail hearing.
WATCH LIVE National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
The streets of downtown Ottawa are turning into a sea of orange with hundreds of people already in place on Parliament Hill ahead of a ceremony to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never made it home.
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
Israel launches small ground raids against Hezbollah as fight in Lebanon intensifies
Officials tell The Associated Press that Israel has launched small, precision raids across the border in Lebanon and that a larger ground operation is being planned.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Health Canada issued a recall last week for various sexual enhancement products for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
Have you avoided travel insurance and regretted it? We want to hear from you
Have you been caught in a bind, far from home, that could have been avoided with the timely purchase of an insurance package? We want to hear from you.
River 'piracy' gave towering Everest a growth spurt, scientists say
Thousands of years ago in the Himalayas, a river ate a smaller river and gave an unexpected boost to Everest's height, scientists have discovered.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph
An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.
-
Brantford woman charged with second degree murder
A woman has been charged as part of a murder investigation in Brantford.
-
Argument over smoking in Guelph leads to assault and weapons charges
A Guelph woman has been charged after another woman said her boyfriend was shot with a BB gun during an argument over smoking.
London
-
'With change comes truth': TVDSB hosts Truth and Reconciliation day of learning
Students from three elementary schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) were taking part in a day of learning on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street
The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.
-
Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week
The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.
Barrie
-
How Barrie is commemorating Orange Shirt Day
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation saw plenty of community members gathering across Barrie on Monday, reflecting on the impacts of residential schools and honouring survivors.
-
South Simcoe Police officers return from Ottawa memorial
Around 20 South Simcoe Police officers attended the 47th annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Ottawa on Sunday with three fallen constables in their hearts.
-
Fire burns newly-built home
An early Sunday morning fire in Colgan that caused significant damage is under investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
-
Sudbury police find open liquor, pipe bomb during downtown traffic stop
There were some tense moments in downtown Sudbury on Saturday night after patrol officers found a pipe bomb in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
OPP seek public assistance in Elliot Lake arena break-and-enter, mischief investigation
Overnight on Thursday as the community of Elliot Lake was resting to prepare for the upcoming Kraft Hockeyville celebrations, when vandals struck a building that has been top of mind for the northern Ontario city for more than a year.
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Archaeologists to search the grounds of Algoma University
Sault residents may notice some commotion on the Algoma University campus over the next two weeks as a team conducts an archaeological search.
Ottawa
-
-
Health Canada grants Lowertown safe consumption site 3-year exemption
Health Canada has granted a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to one of Lowertown's safe consumption sites that will allow the facility to continue operating.
-
Students learn about National Truth and Reconciliation Day at Beechwood Cemetery
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day of learning and confronting hard truths, and some schools in Ottawa attended the Beechwood Cemetery on Monday to understand the legacy of residential schools.
Toronto
-
Suspect in deadly Scarborough stabbing charged with second-degree murder
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing at a Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.
-
Police say 2 suspects now wanted and efforts underway to ID a 3rd after officers allegedly spat at and assaulted in protest
Toronto police say they have identified two suspects who allegedly assaulted and spat at police during a pro-Palestinian protest downtown earlier this month, and they are trying to identify one more.
-
Canadian Ryan Hunter shows very well in move from left guard to tackle
Ryan Hunter's athleticism has been on full display since his arrival in the CFL, but the Canadian's versatility is now shining through.
Montreal
-
Protesters throw incendiary object at officer, damage windows at Concordia University: police
Several windows were damaged and spray painted with 'Free Gaza' during a protest at Concordia University Sunday night, Montreal police say.
-
23 bilingual municipalities ask judge to suspend portions of Quebec's language law
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities are in Quebec Superior Court today to ask a judge to suspend the application of several portions of the province's 2022 language reform.
-
Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
Dockworkers kicked off a three-day strike at the Port of Montreal on Monday, shutting down two terminals that handle more than 40 per cent of the container traffic at Canada's second-largest port.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Oilers release veteran Hoffman from tryout
Mike Hoffman's shot at a spot on the Edmonton Oilers' roster is over.
-
1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.
Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Alberta chief demands action after death of Indigenous man in police custody
Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox says the death of Jon Wells on Sept. 17 after a scuffle with police at a Calgary hotel has brought back memories of a public inquiry in the 1980s that “underscored the cultural gap” between his community and police.
-
Calgary police turn to public for help finding teen missing two weeks
A 14-year-old has been missing from Marlborough for two weeks, and police are hoping you can help find them.
Regina
-
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
-
'A sense of identity': Architectural tour held for Regina Public Library's historic central branch
The Friends of the Regina Public Library (FRPL) sponsored an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the history of the library's historic central branch.
-
Experts give nod to Saskatchewan Party but expect tight October election race
With the writs expected to drop this week for the Saskatchewan general election, political experts say Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party is on track for a fifth majority government but will lose seats to Carla Beck's NDP.
Vancouver
-
Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
-
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. campaign enters week 2 with full list of candidates, leaders' debate ahead
British Columbia's election campaign is entering its second week with each party's team of candidates in place and the leaders looking ahead to the upcoming televised debate.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
-
B.C. campaign enters week 2 with full list of candidates, leaders' debate ahead
British Columbia's election campaign is entering its second week with each party's team of candidates in place and the leaders looking ahead to the upcoming televised debate.
Atlantic
-
St. Andrews Historical Society launches with exhibition of significant First Nations treaty in N.B.
The St. Andrews Historical Society in St. Andrews, N.B., announced that it would exhibit “one of the most significant 18th-century treaties between Great Britain and two First Nations of Canada” at Drewhaven Town & Country on Thursday.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.