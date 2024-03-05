Man arrested for alleged threats on Facebook

A 46-year-old Chatham man has been charged after allegedly making threats on Facebook.

Chatham-Kent police officers began a threats investigation in Tilbury at 8:12 a.m. on Monday.

Through investigation, officers learned the man had allegedly sent text messages and Facebook messages to the victim threatening to harm them.

The man was located on Fort Street and arrested.

He was charged with uttering threats. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.