Man arrested after police seize $10,000 in drugs

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police seized $10,000 in illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested the man, who was suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop at the intersection of Shepherd Street West and Pelissier Street.

After the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 1500 block of Elsmere Avenue. With assistance from K9 officer Rolex, officers seized 61 grams of cocaine, 47 unknown pills, two digital scales, and packaging material.

Officers also searched the suspect’s vehicle and seized 36.1 grams of cocaine, 60 Percocet tablets, and a digital scale. The total value of drugs seized was $10,010.

A 42-year-old male faces charges of:

Trafficking in a schedule I substance (x 3)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2)

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.