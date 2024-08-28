WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Major fire near Tecumseh sees four departments respond to extinguish 1000 hay bales

    Crews work to put out a fire in the 4600 block of 11th Concession in Tecumseh. Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook) Crews work to put out a fire in the 4600 block of 11th Concession in Tecumseh. Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook)
    Share

    Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments in Windsor, Lakeshore and Lasalle, were battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.

    According to Tecumseh Fire, the call came in this morning at around 3:15 a.m., and largely took place in a large pile of roughly 1000 hay bales.

    Adjacent structures were protected by fire crews and were not damaged in the blaze.

