Major fire near Tecumseh sees four departments respond to extinguish 1,000 hay bales
Crews work to put out a fire in the 4600 block of 11th Concession in Tecumseh. Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook)
Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments in Windsor, Lakeshore and Lasalle, were battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.
According to Tecumseh Fire, the call came in this morning at around 3:15 a.m., and largely took place in a large pile of roughly 1,000 hay bales.
Adjacent structures were protected by fire crews and were not damaged in the blaze.
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
[an error occurred while processing this directive]