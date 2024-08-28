Major fire near Tecumseh sees four departments respond to extinguish 1,000 hay bales

Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments in Windsor, Lakeshore and Lasalle, were battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.

According to Tecumseh Fire, the call came in this morning at around 3:15 a.m., and largely took place in a large pile of roughly 1,000 hay bales.

Adjacent structures were protected by fire crews and were not damaged in the blaze.