Major damage to Windsor residence following fire
A fire at a residence on Lincoln Road in Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 causes $100,000 in damage. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 11:59AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 12:20PM EST
There were no injuries reported but a fire at a Windsor residence caused $100,000 in damage.
The blaze at 1543 Lincoln Rd. on Saturday morning started in a second-floor bedroom in a second residence behind the main house.
Officials say there were combustibles too close to a space heater and that caused the blaze.