

CTV Windsor





The MPP for Essex is calling on the province to conduct a health hazard investigation at a Chatham-Kent wind farm.

Taras Natyshak is weighing-in on complaints over alleged water quality issues expressed by residents living near Samsung's North Kent One Wind Farm.

Natyshak says families and the group Water Wells First have been calling for the investigation, after an independent lab revealed a higher concentration of shale particles in well water since work on the turbines began.

The company overseeing construction has stated it hasn't found any issues with the drinking water.