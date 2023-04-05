Magna plant expansion to create 110 jobs in Windsor

One of the world’s largest automotive suppliers announced an expansion of its production facility in Windsor Wednesday which will create 110 new jobs in the region.

Magna is expanding its Windsor Modules facility with a $6 million investment into its mechatronics plant on Twin Oaks Drive to support new business for an unspecified original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to make powered aluminum tonneau covers.

It’s part of a larger, $470 million, investment in plants across Canada, say company officials.

The expansion will be complete in November 2023 and hiring will likely begin shortly before that.

“With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, we continue to build trust with our customers which results in winning new business,” said Brian Alexander, the general manager at Magna Windsor Modules.”

The facility is just down the street from the $5 billion NextStar Energy plant, which will be producing electric vehicle batteries for Stellantis vehicles.

While Magna’s product will not be directly tied to production at the NextStar Energy plant, company officials say it is related to vehicles in the EV space.

“As a major employer and innovator in our region’s automotive industry, Magna’s investment in Windsor-Essex further solidifies our position as global leader in next generation vehicle production,” said Stephen MacKenzie, the president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex. “This investment adds to the region’s continued growth and economic stability ad we are thrilled that Magna will continue to play a major role within our automotive ecosystem.”

This is a developing story, more details to come.