WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Looking for a job at Windsor Assembly? Here’s how to get one

    Windsor Assembly Plant on Walker Road. in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 9, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News) Windsor Assembly Plant on Walker Road. in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 9, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)
    Share

    The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.

    Current employees can refer one person for a potential job for a limited time.

    All that’s required of the current employee is a first and last name, your CID, job title, the name of the person you are referring, a cell phone number, and an email address.

    Stellantis reminded only one referral per employee. If more than one is submitted, all submissions may be ineligible.

    “The referral is not a guarantee of an interview or employment,” said Stellantis. “Candidates must satisfactorily complete all phases of the hiring process in order to be considered for employment.”

    Referrals close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 11. Submissions can be made here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News