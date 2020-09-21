WINDSOR, ONT. -- March 25th is a day Heidi Robertson won’t soon forget.

Her husband Torry, a nurse in Michigan, had come down with a fever so he went to the emergency room at Windsor Regional Hospital.

He also lost his sense of taste and smell.

“Saturday morning the health unit called and said he was positive,” says Robertson.

On March 30th, Torry was admitted to the COVID floor.

Not long after that, he was sent to ICU and put on a ventilator.

“I said ‘are you ok with this Torry?’ over FaceTime and he said ‘I’m ok with it,’ and to ICU he went. And that was the last time I spoke with him,” says Robertson’s wife.

Over the next couple of months, Torry’s health would deteriorate even further.

According to his wife, Torry’s kidneys were failing and he needed dialysis.

He was transferred from Met to Ouellette campus.

“The doctor there called me and said your husband is very, very ill,” Roberson tells CTV News. “He has multiple organ failure. Prepare for the worst.”

He was in the ICU for 49 days, and tested positive for COVID-19 for eight weeks.

His kidneys would eventually recover, and after spending 173 days in hospital, Robertson was discharged last Friday.

“Medically, he’s stable. So he’s on his blood pressure medication and because COVID created some blood clots, he’s on a blood thinner for the rest of his life now,” Robertson explains.

His road to recovery is expected to be a long one according to his wife.

“I believe he will recover fully, I just believe it will take a long time.”

Robertson will need multiple forms of therapy over the next several months.