WINDSOR, ONT. -- A terminally ill Windsor cancer patient was granted her wish to see her American parents before she dies.

Diane Costello is in hospice care in Windsor and was unable to see her parents, who live in Michigan, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Diane's daughter Shayla and Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse made a plea to the federal government to improve family reunification processes for cross-border families.

Shayla posted on Facebook Thursday that they got the exemption.

“In this very sad time we truly found happiness in knowing that my grandparents were able to come and see my mom,” said the post. “This could not be done without the love and support of our family, our friends, our community, people we don't even know from both the United States and Canada.”

She posted pictures and videos online of the happy reunion.

“This is such a relief to our family and we can finally be at peace knowing that my moms wish came true,” she wrote.

Diane was diagnosed with colorectal cancer just over two years ago. In March, doctors told her that her treatment had stopped working and there are no other options. She has been in Hospice of Windsor for almost three weeks.