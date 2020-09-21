WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,631 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2454 people who have recovered.

WECHU says there are 101 active cases and three people are in hospital.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 close contacts

1 healthcare worker

1 retirement home resident

1 school

1 community acquired

1 still being investigated

Over the weekend, WECHU reported nine new cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the region’s low numbers are a reflection of residents actions over the last two weeks.

“While this is good news for our region, we cannot be complacent,” says Ahmed.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three Windsor-Essex schools have reported COVID-19 cases. The latest is Kingsville high school on Sunday.

WECHU says there are no outbreaks at local workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.