Local soldiers participating in training in Michigan

    Soldiers from Windsor and Chatham, part of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and the Essex and Kent Scottish have made their way to Michigan for some training.

    According to a news release, it’s the biggest simulated war-fighting exercise the Canadian Army Reserve has held in 10 years.

    "Held at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in Michigan from Aug. 16 to Aug. 25, Exercise Arrowhead Guardian (Ex AG24) will see our local soldiers participating in training in a simulated combat environment," said the release.

    It added it will give opportunity to refine skills, improve tactical coordination and experience challenges faced in realistic combat scenarios.

    “Exercise Arrowhead Guardian 24 is a significant training milestone for the 31 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG),” said Colonel Chris Brown of CBG.

    “With over 900 soldiers from across Southern Ontario participating at Camp Grayling, Michigan, this exercise offers unparalleled training value. This is a crucial building block in the preparation of our soldiers for upcoming deployments in 2025 to the Canadian Arctic and the NATO mission in Latvia. We are comprised of part-time soldiers that are committed to maintaining readiness for any future challenges.”

    40 per cent of soliders participating were apart of the reserve's Full Time Summer Employment, which allowed them to gain skills under the mentorship of more experienced soldiers.

