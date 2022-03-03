Local realtor raises $25K to support charities in Windsor-Essex

A Windsor-based realtor company raised $25,000 in 2021 to support of local charities with their ‘Keys of Hope’ campaign.

On Tuesday, Manor Realty on Walker Road, presented cheques ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to five charities.

Since 2018, the company began a charity fund and a portion of every sale made by its contributing agents pooled into a fundraising account.

This fund paved the way for the Manor Keys of Hope initiative, a yearly fund that gives back to local charities, with all money staying in the Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island area.

Rob Agnew, manager of Manor Realty, is a founding member of Windsor’s Circle of Seven charity organization. Agnew believes helping those persons and organizations in need who may not qualify or receive help from other sources is a key consideration as to whom receives a ‘Keys of Hope’ donation cheque.

“We want to make sure that the groups we give to aren’t able to get funding from large government grants,” said Agnew.

“We again this year, I think hit on five great, great charities.”

The 2021 Keys of Hope beneficiaries are: Windsor Goodfellows

Kind Minds Foundation

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families

Second Chance Animal Rescue (S.C.A.R.) of Windsor-Essex

Autism Ontario Windsor-Essex

For more information about Manor Realty’s Keys of Hope organization and to make a charitable donation to support local charities in Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island, please visit: www.keysofhope.ca.