WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Local police collaborate to keep the streets safe

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Local police forces have come together in an effort to keep the streets of Windsor and Amherstburg safe.

    LaSalle police, Windsor police, the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation have released statistics for 2024 thus far in the Joint Force Operations.

    A total of 240 tickets were issued through the operations.

    Through the R.I.D.E program, 747 vehicles were checked, and no impairments were detected.

