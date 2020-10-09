WINDSOR, ONT -- Business is about to pick up at Windsor service clubs and Royal Canadian Legions should all things proceed smoothly.

This comes after a local member of provincial parliament’s motion to help them out received unanimous support today at Queens Park.

It’s been a fight to survive for Royal Canadian Legions across Canada and Branch 255 in Windsor’s Riverside is no exception.

“If you have a legion in your community, you’re very very lucky,” says Ken Dault, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255.

COVID-19 restrictions have made it a rough go however, with things only picking up once patio and indoor service resumed.

“We’ve been very fortunate here,” said Lynn Girard, chair of the Poppy Campaign. “Still a lot of work! I mean, we’re obviously not making like we used to, but we’re doing everything we can.”

This year’s poppy campaign will be restricted because of COVID-19 distancing; they’ll still be able to sell them, but they just can’t hand them out.

“Go by COVID rules, keep our distance, you know, all the things that they’re telling us to do… wear a mask,” said Girard.

Royal Canadian Legions and service clubs may soon be able to legally run daily loonie and toonie draws again for their members.

“Oh that’s wonderful! That’s a real people bringer inner,” said Girard.

It was Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield’s motion on Thursday that got unanimous support from Queens Park.

“Unanimous? Well, good for them! Good for them! They understand,” said Dault.

Hatfield says money draws were stopped last year because AGCO rules and regulations didn’t specify they could be held in Ontario.

The draws were also stopped at not-for-profit sports clubs and several Knights of Columbus halls.

Now with Toronto’s support, Hatfield will request the AGCO review its current charitable gaming regulations.