WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th annual Jeff Burrows 1/2 Drum Marathon went virtual Saturday.

The pre-recorded event has 14 artists performing for over 12 hours of music streamed on the LiUNA Bluesfest Windsor YouTube channel.

“The idea behind the pre-record instead of doing a live stream is because I wanted to monetize it. When you are raising money for charities, you need some way or means to be able to do that. Normally we have people paying admission, we have live auctions that are going on, we have raffles and so on and we couldn’t do that obviously,” said Burrows. “I came up with the idea of sponsoring by the hour and I put a couple of feelers out to a couple of friends who own companies and the charities involved really stepped up.”

Since its inception, Burrow’s drum marathon has raised more than $300,000 shared between numerous local charities like the Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Harmony in Action, House of Sophrosyne, In Honour of the Ones We Love and Maryvale

Last year the event raised more than $54,000, but due to the current pandemic Burrows was hoping to raise half of that total.

“It’s motoring along. We are over $30,000 right now,” he said. “Everyone is so grateful for what’s been raised and everyone in the community is so generous.”

Tea Party drummer, Jeff Burrows calls the charities leaders in mental health awareness. “It’s not an easy go in these times. We are not all made of stone. There are people out there that you can talk to. We are all in this together and we have to support each other in good times and in bad.”

Burrows says the virtual marathon has changed his way of thinking for next year.

“This situation in particular of being such a negative ordeal could lend itself to some positive things that happen in the end. The filming, the soliciting of sponsors that way is something I think I’m going to try to incorporate or mesh with a live show next year. You have to be innovative and forward-thinking, not like this is a genius idea. I think there’s going to be a lot of great ideas that come from all of this and some of the tragedy that has happened.”

You can watch the half drum marathon on the Bluesfest Windsor YouTube channel until 9 p.m. Saturday. Donations are also being accepted online.

YouTube link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TfpGLDLqbFI