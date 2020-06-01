WINDSOR, ONT. -- While the LaSalle Strawberry Festival announced there would be no live event this year, some of the festivities will be joining the virtual world.

As COVID-19 has put a pause on large gatherings, the Strawberry Festival has joined those looking to keep the celebration rolling from home. People can enjoy virtual rides, festival food recipes, and a sneak peek at some of the 2021 entertainment on the festival website.

There will also be the Mascot Dance Off where the mascots of LaSalle face off against Captain Strawberry to see who has the best moves. Viewers can vote for their favourite dancer by checking the festival’s social media pages from June 1 to June 12. The winner will be announced on the LaSalle Strawberry Festival Facebook page June 13 at 10 a.m.

People can try their luck in a virtual escape room where players can crack codes and solve puzzles to help Captain Strawberry save the festival.

For those with star power, the Town of LaSalle has partnered with the Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Competition to host a virtual preliminary talent show competition. A junior talent search for ages 6 to 12 and a youth talent search for ages 13 to 21 will be hed online from June 1 to June 11.

From there, the top three to five acts in each age group will advance to the finals held virtually through the Western Fair. The winner will then be announced by Jeff Burrows of the Tea Party on the festival Facebook page June 14 at 3 p.m.

Performers must register between June 1 and 11 and provide a Youtube Video link of their performance.

More information for all events and registration can be found at www.lasalle.ca/strawberryfestival.