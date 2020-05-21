WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local drummer isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop his annual charity fundraiser.

Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows will keep the beat going for his drum marathon – even though it will look a little different this year.

Burrows will be rocking virtually with 12 bands for the ½ Drum Marathon Together Alone on June 6. The event was originally supposed to by May 23, but has been rescheduled.

The event will be pre-recorded by Media Street Productions at Good Time Charly in a non-stop, 11 hour fundraiser and streamed on YouTube.

Donations will be accepted online.

Total proceeds are shared between six local charities that are leaders in mental health awareness and creating positive change for challenged communities and disadvantaged individuals.

Artist / Schedule