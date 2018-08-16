

A retired Windsor firefighter is being remembered for his dedication to the community.

Charles Douglas Topliffe, fondly remembered as “Topper”, passed away on Monday after a battle with brain cancer with his family by his side

He was 74 years old.

Topliffe spent 36 years as a Windsor firefighter and retired as a district chief in 2002.

He's being remembered by colleagues as a strong advocate for improving firefighter's equipment and helping the Ontario government enact legislation to provide coverage for those battling firefighter related cancers, not knowing he would ultimately succumb to one of those cancers.

Fire Chief Steve Laforet worked closely with Topliffe, and remembers him as a dedicated soul who always thought of others.

“He enjoyed working in the station and people enjoyed being around him,” says Laforet. “No one didn't look forward working with Doug, everyone looked forward to it and that brought crews closer together in my opinion and it made the team even better when you have that."

Topliffe was also a volunteer with many community organizations including Hospice, the Multicultural Council, the Sandwich Teen Action Group, Special Olympics and Windsor Minor Football.

Visitation for Doug Topliffe will take place at the Family First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday.

There will also be a special "Line of Duty" Firefighters walkthrough at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

A funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.