WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Libraries reopened Tuesday with a number of limitations in place.

Library officials say the facilities will be open for curbside delivery and pick-up.

All WPL locations closed Monday as the region moved into the grey-lockdown restrictions of the provincial COVID-19 shutdown framework but reopened Tuesday at regular hours with modified services.

Patrons will only be able to access computers and photocopiers. To access other materials, customers can place holds by reserving them on the library website or telephone.

Once the order is ready, customers can pick-up their items from the selected location. Items can be brought back to the library at any location through the WPL drop boxes.

Library officials have been working with the local health unit to determine best practices for safe re-opening.