WINDSOR, ONT. -- Proposal submissions are open for a new Windsor Public Library branch in the downtown area.

The Central Library Branch Catalyst project is part of a development opportunity which may include a new library, residential units, a hotel, a restaurant, cultural space and other mixed uses like classrooms and meet spaces, the WPL says.

The Windsor Public Library Board (WPLB) and the City of Windsor will be accepting submissions until Nov. 27, those interested can contact the City of Windsor purchasing department for more information.

The WPLB approved the new Central Library Functional Plan in November 2019. The two phase initiative includes a vision for a new central library as well as costing estimates and various community consultation results.

The plan offers a “road map” for the library board and Windsor city council to follow in order to build a new library by 2026.