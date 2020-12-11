WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Mission’s “Chari-tees” clothing blow-out sale was up and running Friday morning, and off to a good start.

Located at 850 Ouellette, the former Windsor Public Library, great bargains were available.

A large clothing wholesaler donated more than $50,000 of clothes to the Downtown Mission to be sold to the public. Winter jackets, vests, golf shirts, fleece tops and more — available at greatly discounted prices.

"We've already taken what we can use. you know, everybody who stays with us will get new clothes for Christmas and all of those things,” said mission executive director Ron Dunn. “So - this is more inventory that we could use in a long, long time So - turning it into cash which we desperately need, moving forward to pay for programming for next year was just a no-brainer. Of course we're being socially responsible and keeping our distance and wearing our masks and hand-sanitizing, all those things.

The sale started Friday and will continue into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale support the Downtown Mission’s social enterprise that provides employment and skills training to people having difficulty entering the job market.