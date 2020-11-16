WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Public Library will be hosting a visitor from the North Pole at its Wallaceburg branch for a special curbside pickup.

While the Downtown Wallaceburg Holiday market is going on, Santa Claus will be hitting the books at the library Thursday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Santa will arrive at the library at 5 p.m. to help hand out curbside packages and say hello to everyone from a safe distance.

While the branch will be closed for browsing that night, Santa and his library elves will help those looking to borrow library tools choose a book or movie.

Any child that borrows a bag of books will also receive a holiday craft with their bag.

Bags of books can be requests by calling the library at 519-627-5292 before Nov. 26 and orders will be ready for curbside pickup.