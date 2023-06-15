Lighting up Ottawa Street alleys

Ottawa Street is going to get a bit brighter with more lighting being added to the alleys.

In an effort to increase visibility and safety, the Ottawa Street BIA applied to the federal government for help with alley way lighting upgrades.

“We look forward to a brighter and safer summer in the Ottawa Street area. This is just the first phase of lighting up our alleyways, we are looking forward to even more lighting in the future,” said, Ettore Bonato, chair Ottawa Street BIA for ‘UptownOttawa.’

An alley way audit was performed and the Canadian Government contributed $65,000 to the light project through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

“When communities improve the safety and aesthetic appeal of their streets, they ensure that more residents and visitors can enjoy them,” said, Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “The Government of Canada supports projects like the Ottawa Street BIA’s because it adds a lot to the area with a very simple fix. We will continue to support projects in Windsor that lead to strong community engagement.”