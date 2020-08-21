WINDSOR, ONT. -- Good news for transit users between Leamington and Windsor.

The Leamington to Windsor (LTW) Transit will resume service on Sept. 8. It coincides with the recent reopening of Ontario's economy in Stage 3 and the start of the school year.

The LTW Transit service, which travels from Leamington to Windsor with stops in Kingsville and Essex was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Leamington service back,” said Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore. “This is an important connection in our efforts of helping Windsor-Essex residents get where they need to go.”

The LTW Transit is set to return to full service of three round trips per day, Monday to Friday and two round trips on Saturday.

“Resuming the LTW Transit service will allow more people to access education, employment and other essential supports like health care in neighbouring communities,” said Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We are confident that this much needed service can resume with safety measures and protocols in place for the protection of riders and drivers.”

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said as a region, the economies and communities are getting more and more connected.

“Increasing connections between Leamington and Windsor is another positive step forward for our region as we continue to re-start our economy and recover from the pandemic,” said Dilkens.

All transit riders are required to wear a non-medical mask on buses in accordance with Transit Windsor’s mandatory face mask policy. Exemptions will be for children under the age of two and persons with disabilities or medical conditions that prevent a person from wearing a face mask.

Fares will not be collected at this time but are expected to resume in the near future.

All passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus through the rear doors. Riders with accessibility needs may continue to use the front doors, and one wheelchair passenger at a time may occupy this area.