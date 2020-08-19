WINDSOR, ONT. -- City Council will have the chance to request a report back on recognizing transit Windsor as an essential service.

The Transit Windsor advisory committee wants to know what constitutes an “essential service,” and is asking the legal department to look at options to improve the decision-making process to allow for council consultation in the future.

Mayor Drew Dilkens suspended transit operations in March amid safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He used emergency powers granted to the chief executive after the city’s emergency declaration.

Bus operations were later reinstated with restrictions in early May.

A report will likely go back to the environment, transportation and public safety standing committee for consideration.