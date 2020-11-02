WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone and charged four people after executing a search warrant in Kingsville.

Members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Stewart Street on Oct. 30.

Police say quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone were seized from the residence. In addition, a replica pistol, a set of brass knuckles and a quantity of Canadian currency were seized as evidence.

Four individuals were arrested and released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Dec. 7.

Christopher Reimer, 37, of Kingsville, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts), unauthorized possession of a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Cari Caza, 38, of Kingsville, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts) and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Teresa Kennedy, 54, of Kingsville and April Church, 39, of Leamington, are charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the sale and distribution of illicit narcotics throughout Essex County.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.