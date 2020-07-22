WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor is boosting its services after months of operating on an enhanced Sunday schedule.

The City of Windsor says Transit Windsor is adding routes and increasing bus frequency while continuing to maintain public health guidelines.

Occupancy has been increased on all busses due to mandatory masks allowing for the maximum number of riders. However, busses will still need to bypass waiting riders if limits are met.

Additional vehicles are also being added to support ridership when possible.

At the start of the pandemic, Windsor Transit temporarily shut down from late March into early May before reopening with an enhanced Sunday schedule.

Since returning to service, “Transit Windsor has continued to monitor ridership and route needs on a daily basis and has addressed service levels accordingly,” a news release from the city states.

Increased transit services will include:

Central 3 West Route has been added, providing access to grocery stores and other shopping centres.

South Windsor 7 route has been added, providing better access to the south end of the city, including Walker Road and Devonshire Mall.

Walkerville 8; Transway 1A and Dougal 6 routes will see increased levels of service to meet customer ridership needs.

Fees continue to be waived and a return date for front-door boarding has yet to be determined. Passengers are asked to enter and exit busses through the rear doors.

Riders with accessibility needs can use the front doors.

“After implementing these additional service level changes, and because of the public health restrictions and Ministry of Transportation guidelines, Transit Windsor will not be able to increase service further until at least early September,” the release states.

The city says the provincial and federal governments have yet to determine specific allocations in regards to transit systems. As soon as funds are available, the city says Transit Windsor will be able to add further measures for enhances long-term services.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to advise that transit remain for essential trips only and that when possible residents consider alternatives, such as walking or cycling.