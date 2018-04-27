Leamington man hurt in Chatham-Kent crash
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 1:46PM EDT
A Leamington man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash near Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Coatsworth Road and the 4th Concession Line late Wednesday night.
Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
A 41-year-old man was sent to a London hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.