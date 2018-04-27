

A Leamington man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash near Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Coatsworth Road and the 4th Concession Line late Wednesday night.

Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man was sent to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.