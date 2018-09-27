

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man has pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.

Glen Robert Hawkins, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge of possession of child porn.

Hawkins was charged in July 2017 after police received a report from a social media outlet that an unknown person had uploaded an image of child sexual abuse to the internet.

Members of the OPP child sexual exploitation unit seized two computer systems and a mobile phone from a Leamington home. Police allege they contained images of child sexual abuse.

AM800 News reports a hearing for Hawkins will be held in November before he is sentenced.