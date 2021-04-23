Advertisement
Fight between roommates leads to charge for Wheatley man
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 12:48PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old Wheatley man has been charged with assault after a fight escalated with his roommate.
Officers say a verbal argument between roommates at a residence in Wheatley escalated into a physical altercation Thursday morning.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the man assaulted the woman, resulting in her requiring medical attention.
The 57-year-old Wheatley man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was released pending a future court date of May 21.