MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Ont. -- A 21-year-old Chatham man was killed in a crash in southwest Middlesex on Tuesday.

Provincial police say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash that left the young man dead.

Police say a cargo van was driving northbound on Melbourne Road, over the Thames River Bridge and a pickup truck was driving southbound when the two vehicles collided sending the van into a ditch.

Trevor Wintjes of Chatham was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators had the road closed for numerous hours while they investigated.

“Trevor loved beyond all things, being with friends and family. He was tremendously loyal and loving to the people who mattered to him,” reads his obituary, posted by McKinlay Funeral Home in Chatham. “He was extremely independent and was always one to make others laugh with his sense of humour. Trevor was always ready to help anyone who may have needed it. No matter how big or small, he was always wanted to make a difference. He will be missed by all that knew him.”

Funeral and visitation details

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at McKinlay Funeral Home, 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham.

A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 52 Croydon Street, Chatham on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with cremation to follow.