

CTV Windsor





A 60-year-old Leamington man has been charged with impaired driving.

Police say a vehicle was being driven erratically on Erie Street South in Leamington on Sunday around 2:20 a.m.

The officer stopped the vehicle and says the driver exhibited signs of impairment. He was arrested.

Achille Cervini, 60, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Jan. 31 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.