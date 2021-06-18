Advertisement
Leamington man arrested and charged for break and enter
CTV Windsor Published Friday, June 18, 2021 8:09AM EDT
LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- OPP say a man is facing several break and enter charges after police were called to an alarm that went off at a business on Erie St. S. in Leamington around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a break and enter in progress.
A man attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by police.
Paul William Lenca, 27, of Leamington is charged with:
- Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence
- Break & Enter a place and steal a firearm
- Possession Break In Instruments
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by Crime
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.