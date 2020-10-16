WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington greenhouse has been fined $120,000 after a worker died from an electrical shock, according to the Ministry of Labour.

Great Lakes Greenhouses Inc., a cucumber grower, was convicted on Friday.

The ministry says a worker received a fatal electrical shock while working at the greenhouse facility on Nov. 19, 2018.

The electricity had not been properly locked out as required by law, according to a news release form the ministry.

Following a guilty plea, Great Lakes Greenhouse was fined $120,000 in provincial offences court in Windsor by Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.