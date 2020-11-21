WINDSOR, ONT. -- Saturday is the last chance to register for this year’s Sparky’s Toy Drive.

Organizers will be in attendance at the Optimist Community Centre at 1075 Ypres Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1p.m. until 5 p.m.

People as asked to bring the following:

Identification : Driver’s license of the parent or guardian of the children who you are registering

Proof of residence - rent receipt/ utility bill/ something with your address on it

Health cards/ birth records of the children that you are registering

Bring documentation that shows your total family income - cheque stub from one of following:

Ontario works (OW)

Employment Insurance (EI)

Ontario Disability Supplement program (ODSP)

Employer (2019 income tax T4 statement

People also reminded to bring their Canada /Ontario Child's Benefit notice of this year 2020.

Organizer Sean Costello says nearly 500 families registered last weekend and he expects about that number on Saturday.

“The whole event keeps us busy for sure,” says Costello who reminds people to be patient and to remember safety protocols of social distancing.

Costello says toy donations have been great but is asking if possible for people to make a monetary donation by going to Sparky’s Toy Drive website.