Sparky's Toy Drive got a big boost Tuesday from some familiar faces at Windsor Assembly Plant.

FCA workers spent the last few weeks "filling the boot" with cash.

They then took those funds and bought enough toys to pack 10 Chrysler Pacificas full to the tailgate.

The FCA workers dropped the toys off at Fire Station No. 5 onTuesday.

The annual toy drive helps 1,300 families and 3,200 children over the holiday season.