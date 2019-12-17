FCA workers fill 10 minivans with donations for Sparky’s Toy Drive
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:35PM EST
Sparky was on hand as FCA workers dropped minvans full of toys at Fire Station No. 5 in Windsor, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Sparky's Toy Drive got a big boost Tuesday from some familiar faces at Windsor Assembly Plant.
FCA workers spent the last few weeks "filling the boot" with cash.
They then took those funds and bought enough toys to pack 10 Chrysler Pacificas full to the tailgate.
The FCA workers dropped the toys off at Fire Station No. 5 onTuesday.
The annual toy drive helps 1,300 families and 3,200 children over the holiday season.