WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Last day on the job for St. Clair College President Patti France

    St. Clair College President Dr. Patti France in front of the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade in August 2022. (Source: St. Clair College) St. Clair College President Dr. Patti France in front of the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade in August 2022. (Source: St. Clair College)
    Share

    It's the last day on the job for St. Clair College President Patti France.

    France announced in 2022 that she would not be renewing her contract when it expires in 2024.

    She has worked at the college for over 35 years, including two terms as president.

    France will be spending her last day as president at an open house for staff at the college SportsPlex in South Windsor from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    Interim President Michael Silvaggi will officially begin his presidency on Saturday June 1.

     

    Statement from France

    "Every day for over thirty years, it has been my pleasure and privilege to work with the brilliant and dedicated staff of St. Clair College, and the members of its Board of Governors. Since September 1, 2015 as the President, I’ve been the public face of the institution. So, I’ve been the recipient of all of the compliments about its quality, innovations and success. But make no mistake about it: those achievements have been collective ones. Our motto of “Excellence In All We Do” has been exemplified by everyone: administration, faculty, support staff. I’ve rarely had to deliberately impose any leadership techniques along the way. With or without me, my colleagues would be delivering an unparalleled quality of postsecondary education because that’s just what they do." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says

    Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News