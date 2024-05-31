It's the last day on the job for St. Clair College President Patti France.

France announced in 2022 that she would not be renewing her contract when it expires in 2024.

She has worked at the college for over 35 years, including two terms as president.

France will be spending her last day as president at an open house for staff at the college SportsPlex in South Windsor from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interim President Michael Silvaggi will officially begin his presidency on Saturday June 1.

Statement from France

"Every day for over thirty years, it has been my pleasure and privilege to work with the brilliant and dedicated staff of St. Clair College, and the members of its Board of Governors. Since September 1, 2015 as the President, I’ve been the public face of the institution. So, I’ve been the recipient of all of the compliments about its quality, innovations and success. But make no mistake about it: those achievements have been collective ones. Our motto of “Excellence In All We Do” has been exemplified by everyone: administration, faculty, support staff. I’ve rarely had to deliberately impose any leadership techniques along the way. With or without me, my colleagues would be delivering an unparalleled quality of postsecondary education because that’s just what they do."