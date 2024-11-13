Child nominations wanted for Holiday with a Hero

Child nominations are wanted for the upcoming Holiday with a Hero event in Chatham-Kent.

On Dec. 14, emergency services in the municipality and various volunteers will work to make a memorable holiday for 80 children.

The kids will be paired with a “hero” to help them find a gift for themselves and their families. A loaded gift card will be provided for the shopping.

Following their holiday purchases, the kids will have breakfast with Santa while the elves wrap the gifts. While the gifts are wrapped, the children are invited to have fun with their hero, jumping on bouncy castles and getting their face painted.

If you have a child you would like to nominate, you can do so here by Nov. 22.

If you would like to volunteer to help the day run, you can do so here.