Wanted assault suspect turns himself in

A wanted suspect has turned himself into police after an alleged aggravated assault and robbery.

Charles Leighton Taylor Pinnace turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Pinnace, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery with violence, and theft exceeding $5,000.

On Nov. 7 just after 9 a.m., police were called to the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East. Police say a man was found in an alley with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Officers say the victim was severely assaulted by another man after the pair left a nearby establishment around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance footage allegedly showed a suspect hitting the victim multiple times in the head.

On Nov. 8, police issued an arrest warrant for Pinnace following an investigation.

Anyone with information on the man’s location is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 519-258-8477.