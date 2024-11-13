Proposed waterfront re-development passes major hurdle
Preliminary plans with the potential to overhaul a stretch of the waterfront in LaSalle took a step forward on Tuesday Evening.
Speaking in support of the 2362 Front Road proposal from Beatties Sunset Marina, Biologist Barry Myler recommended that council remove the Provincially Significant Wetlands designation.
In a presentation, Myler explained the decision to designate the land originally was an error.
“If [the Ministry of Natural Resources] had gotten out and walked it, they would have seen they’re well elevated above the Detroit River on high and dry ground,” Myler told council.
He said the error was due to a 2006 air photo the ministry relied upon to update significant wetland mapping.
A similar amendment seeking the removal of designations by the County of Essex was approved in April.
A review of the lands conducted in 2018 resulted in the revision of mapping to adjust the boundary of the wetland.
“There was no wetlands there,” Myler said. “There was the impression of the wetland based on airflow interpretation and the ground-truthing since accepted by the province, confirmed that there's no wetland.”
Initial land plans for the development shows two condo buildings, creating 120 units. (Source: Town of LaSalle)Following a brief discussion, council approved a recommendation for the Official Plan Amendment and by-law to be brought forward to a council meeting for consideration.
A preliminary conceptual plan shows development on the lands south of the marina. The concept plan includes two proposed five to six-storey condos, creating a total of 120 units.
The developers declined to comment on the matter, stating it is too early in the process. They noted the hope is to have the final design before council in the near future.
Speaking with CTV News following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata said the plan provides an “opportunity” for economic growth.
“The work had been done to make sure that it was what it was, and that's why we removed that designation,” Akpata said. “From my perspective, there's a number of things that if it was my land that I would put there, but it's not, so we will leave that to the owner of the lands.”
Akpata called the waterfront the “crown jewel” of LaSalle, with the potential to help the municipality grow.
“Anything that we can do to bring people in, to bring more economic tourism, more eco-tourism, we're going to try to do responsibly,” he said.
There’s no timeline for when the proposal will return to LaSalle council.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
video
video Windsor working to lower potential tax increase
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead new 'Department of Government Efficiency' in Trump administration
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new 'Department of Government Efficiency' in his second administration.
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Trump makes a victor's return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Donald Trump to the White House on Wednesday for an Oval Office visit that is a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power, a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.
Chrystia Freeland says carbon rebate for small businesses will be tax-free
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canada carbon rebate for small businesses will be tax-free.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
-
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
-
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
London
-
'Renoviction' claim refuted by landlord seeking to double units inside south London buildings
The proposed doubling of units within a south London rental property has sparked concern among existing tenants who fear they will be displaced.
-
London Ont. hospital achieves national first in new cardiovascular procedure approved by Health Canada
Clinical trials at London Health Sciences Centre have achieved a national first – becoming the only hospital in Canada to implant a new extravascular implantable cardioverter defibrillator during clinical trials.
-
A frosty start to your Wednesday, but promise of warm sunny days ahead
Don’t let that early morning frost get you too chilled – we still have many beautiful days ahead of us to look forward to.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Stable housing initiative offered by United Way Simcoe Muskoka
United Way Simcoe Muskoka partners with local agencies to offer stable housing initiative.
-
Firefighter, officer injured rescuing dogs from fire, one person hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
-
North Bay hospital dealing with bed crisis, expect long waits in the emergency dept.
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Tuesday that it "is experiencing an unprecedented surge in patient volumes, resulting in a bed crisis."
-
Residents in Sudbury asking for speed cameras in their neighbourhoods
City staff in Greater Sudbury have received numerous requests from residents to have automated speed enforcement cameras set up in their neighbourhoods.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Rescued kitten a hit with Sault police
Last week, police in the Sault rescued a kitten trapped under a vehicle. And CERB, as the kitten has since been named, has been adopted by a member of the police.
-
Suspect charged with assaulting three workers at a business in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say three employees were attacked while at work Monday, receiving multiple blows to their heads before the suspect was subdued.
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa to table 2025 draft budget Wednesday
Ottawa residents will get a better sense of how their municipal taxes will be spent next year as city staff table the draft 2025 City of Ottawa budget on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
-
The sun will now rise after 7 a.m. in Ottawa for the next three months
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny Wednesday in Ottawa. High 3 C.
Toronto
-
Your ultimate guide to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour stops in Toronto
It’s been a long time coming for Canadian Swifties and the wait is over. So, we have compiled everything Swifties need to know about the concerts.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
-
'We should be disappointed': Maple Leafs blanked 3-0 at home in ugly performance
Craig Berube felt pretty good about his team heading into Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Ex-Saint-Laurent basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of student
A former Saint-Laurent high school basketball coach pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a student on Tuesday.
-
PQ president Catherine Gentilcore picked as candidate in Terrebonne byelection to replace Fitzgibbon
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) announced Tuesday evening that the party's president, Catherine Gentilcore, as a candidate to replace Pierre Fitzgibbon in the vacant seat in the riding of Terrebonne.
-
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s home’: Residents in recovery facility protest as eviction deadline looms
A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.
-
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
-
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
Edmonton
-
'Longstanding nuisance' problem property shut down in Beaumont
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home that has "long been associated with drug and criminal activity in the community."
-
Connor McDavid races toward 1,000th point in NHL career
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is on the heels of yet another career milestone and he's among the fastest to do so.
-
Condo association calls green bin rollout 'rocky', while city says new habits take time
The Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI) North Alberta isn't happy with Edmonton's rollout of its new waste collection program to apartments and condos.
Calgary
-
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
-
Butter buyers spread thin due to price hike
Sharp increases in dairy prices are slicing profits for businesses that use a lot of butter.
-
Threat of Canada Post strike concerning to Calgary businesses
Madame Premier in Inglewood relies solely on Canada Post to ship products to its customer base across Canada...
Regina
-
End to labour disputes at B.C., Montreal ports welcomed by Saskatchewan industries
The federal government's decision to impose binding arbitration in labour disputes at ports in British Columbia and Quebec is being welcomed by many industries in Saskatchewan.
-
'It's very hard to understand how trauma works': Manz's alleged victims recount difficult memories
The trial of 49-year-old Ruben Manz recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the cross examination of the fourth witness. She was another former patient of the chiropractor who alleges that she was sexually assaulted during what Manz claimed to be a neck stretch in 2016.
-
Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.
Vancouver
-
John Horgan remembered as remarkable man with the common touch
Popular leader John Horgan, who died Tuesday at 65-years-old following a battle with cancer, is already being remembered as the people's premier.
-
Jelly Roll to kick off cross-Canada tour in B.C.
Tennessee crooner Jelly Roll has announced the dates of his “Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour of Canada”, with his first pitstop set for Victoria.
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died.
-
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
-
Union plans Charter challenge after feds intervene in B.C. port lockout
The union representing more than 700 locked out supervisors at British Columbia ports said it will go to court to fight for its right to negotiate through collective bargaining.
Atlantic
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
-
New Brunswick premier confirms her Liberal government will draft carbon pricing plan
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed Tuesday that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
-
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.