Proposed waterfront re-development passes major hurdle

Preliminary plans with the potential to overhaul a stretch of the waterfront in LaSalle took a step forward on Tuesday Evening.

Speaking in support of the 2362 Front Road proposal from Beatties Sunset Marina, Biologist Barry Myler recommended that council remove the Provincially Significant Wetlands designation.

In a presentation, Myler explained the decision to designate the land originally was an error.

“If [the Ministry of Natural Resources] had gotten out and walked it, they would have seen they’re well elevated above the Detroit River on high and dry ground,” Myler told council.

He said the error was due to a 2006 air photo the ministry relied upon to update significant wetland mapping.

A similar amendment seeking the removal of designations by the County of Essex was approved in April.

A review of the lands conducted in 2018 resulted in the revision of mapping to adjust the boundary of the wetland.

“There was no wetlands there,” Myler said. “There was the impression of the wetland based on airflow interpretation and the ground-truthing since accepted by the province, confirmed that there's no wetland.”

Initial land plans for the development shows two condo buildings, creating 120 units. (Source: Town of LaSalle)Following a brief discussion, council approved a recommendation for the Official Plan Amendment and by-law to be brought forward to a council meeting for consideration.

A preliminary conceptual plan shows development on the lands south of the marina. The concept plan includes two proposed five to six-storey condos, creating a total of 120 units.

The developers declined to comment on the matter, stating it is too early in the process. They noted the hope is to have the final design before council in the near future.

Speaking with CTV News following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata said the plan provides an “opportunity” for economic growth.

“The work had been done to make sure that it was what it was, and that's why we removed that designation,” Akpata said. “From my perspective, there's a number of things that if it was my land that I would put there, but it's not, so we will leave that to the owner of the lands.”

Akpata called the waterfront the “crown jewel” of LaSalle, with the potential to help the municipality grow.

“Anything that we can do to bring people in, to bring more economic tourism, more eco-tourism, we're going to try to do responsibly,” he said.

There’s no timeline for when the proposal will return to LaSalle council.