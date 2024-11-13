WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Transport truck carrying corn crashes in Tilbury

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say a 65-year-old man was injured after a transport truck crash in Tilbury.

    It took place at King and Whittle Road at 9:32 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say a transport truck carrying corn lost control and left the roadway, landing on its side in a ditch. The driver, a 65-year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and shoulders and was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Police say they were non-life threatening injuries.

    The collision is still under investigation.

